Eastwood urges Starmer to give commitment that ‘no murderer shall be seen as above the law’

Colum Eastwood has urged Keir Starmer to give a commitment to the loved ones of people murdered by the British Army in Ireland that ‘no murderer shall be seen as above the law’ when it comes to legacy prosecutions and investigations.

The Foyle MP raised the discredited NI Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Act 2023 during Prime Minister’s questions in the British House of Commons on Wednesday afternoon.

“The Prime Minister will never know exactly how much it meant to victims of the Troubles in Northern Ireland from right across society when he came, looked them in their eyes and promised them that no murderer would be immune from prosecution.

“Can he tell us when the last time he spoke to the Taoiseach [Micheál Martin] about the shared approach to this issue was? And can he recommit today to those victims to ensure that no murderer will be seen as above the law?"

Colum Eastwood addressing Keir Starmer during Prime Minister’s questions in the British House of Commons on Wednesday afternoon.

Mr Starmer replied: “I have profound respect and debt to our veterans who serve. This is a complicated issue and we’ve got to get this right.

"Veterans are at risk because of the false promises of the last government. Let’s be clear - they made a false promise of immunity that does not exist. It was unlawful. It was struck down and it was undeliverable. Their failed Legacy Act leaves veterans exposed with no settled process.

“We will create a secure, transparent system that protects veterans from unjustified persecution and gives victims, families and survivors the confidence that they need in the process.”

The Legacy Act was introduced in 2023 following a Conservative Party manifesto pledge to end prosecutions of British Army veterans suspected to committing crimes during the conflict.

The current Labour Government has vowed to scrap the Act, although Secretary of State Hilary Benn has said the Independent Commission on Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR) – set up under its provisions – will be retained.

The 2024 Labour ‘Change’ manifesto pledged: "The Legacy Act denies justice to the families and victims of the Troubles. Labour will repeal and replace it, by returning to the principles of the Stormont House Agreement, and seeking support from all communities in Northern Ireland.”

Following the exchange this afternoon Mr. Eastwood said: “The Legacy Act which grants immunity and impunity to former paramilitaries and soldiers who committed some of the worst crimes over the last fifty years has the support of no political party in Ireland. It is an affront to justice and an enduring insult to victims and their families.

“Repealing the legislation and stripping the immunity provisions from any replacement are urgent priorities. As is advancing the shared approach between the Irish and British Governments on the past.

"The basic position must be that no killer, no matter who they are or what uniform they wore, will be above the law when it comes to legacy prosecutions and investigations. That is the least victims and their families deserve.”

The Legacy Act is opposed by all of the Irish MPs elected to the British House of Commons, the Irish Government, victims groups and nearly every single political party that organises on the island.