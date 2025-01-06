Economy Committee to hear evidence from Stephen Kelly and Paul Bartholomew

The Stormont Economy Committee will visit Magee College this week to hear evidence from the chairperson of the Magee Taskforce Stephen Kelly and Ulster University Vice-Chancellor Paul Bartholomew.
Committee members will receive oral and written evidence from Mr. Kelly on the final report of the Magee expansion taskforce that has recommended the Executive commit £291million in capital funding for new developments to deliver 10,000 students at the Derry campus by 2032.
Prof. Bartholomew will provide MLAs with evidence on Ulster University’s Strategic Policy Unit, Magee student numbers and the UU business model.
The committee has responsibility for scrutinising the functions of the Department for the Economy. This includes university provision.
DUP MLA Phillip Brett is chairperson of the Department with his party colleague the Foyle MLA Gary Middleton serving as Deputy Chair.
Sinn Féin MLA Pádraig Delargy and SDLP MLA Sinéad McLaughlin also sit on the committee alongside Diana Armstrong (UUP), Jonathan Buckley (DUP), David Honeyford (Alliance), Philip McGuigan (Sinn Féin) and Kate Nicholl (Alliance).
