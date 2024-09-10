EU funding shortfall after Brexit caused damage in Derry and ripped funding from Women’s Centre & DY&CW says McLaughlin

The removal of European funding after Brexit caused ‘damage’ in Derry and has ‘ripped’ funding away from organisations such as the Women's Centre and Derry Youth and Community Workshop,

That’s according to Foyle MLA Sinéad McLaughlin who said the British Government failed to deliver on a commitment to fully replace funding after it left the European Union (EU).

Speaking at Stormont on Monday she said the UK Shared Prosperity Fund did not deliver a like-for-like replacement of the European Social Fund (ESF) and European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) as promised.

“In Derry, we saw at first hand the damage caused by the removal of the European funding. It has ripped away from our city, and from such organisations as the Women's Centre Derry and the Derry Youth and Community Workshop, their people, their skills and the community service that goes with them.

Sinéad McLaughlin

"Those organisations, and many, many more across the North, were failed by the British Government as well as by the dysfunctional politics here in Stormont.

"Most of all, they were failed by the decision to leave the European Union. After that vote, the British Government had time to put in place a replacement scheme that was fit for purpose.

"I know that many of us in the Chamber lobbied hard for the SPF to be delivered in a way that would work for Northern Ireland, but we were unsuccessful,” said Ms. McLaughlin.

The SDLP MLA was speaking in support of a motion from Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew who pointed out that a pledge under the UK SPF of £127m over three years represented a shortfall of approximately £23 million per year.