Ex-Dublin football manager Jim Gavin selected by Fianna Fáil to run for President

Former Dublin football manager Jim Gavin has been selected by Fianna Fáil to run for President next month.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After his selection by secret ballot on Tuesday, Taoiseach Micheál Martin, said: “He will make an outstanding president given his experience as a peacekeeper, his work in aviation and his overall service to community and nation.”

The Dubliner was selected ahead of Fianna Fáil MEP Billy Kelleher by 41 votes to 29.

He will now join Heather Humphries (Fine Gael) and Catherine Connolly (Independent) on the ballot on October 24.