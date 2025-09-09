Ex-Dublin football manager Jim Gavin selected by Fianna Fáil to run for President
Former Dublin football manager Jim Gavin has been selected by Fianna Fáil to run for President next month.
After his selection by secret ballot on Tuesday, Taoiseach Micheál Martin, said: “He will make an outstanding president given his experience as a peacekeeper, his work in aviation and his overall service to community and nation.”
The Dubliner was selected ahead of Fianna Fáil MEP Billy Kelleher by 41 votes to 29.
He will now join Heather Humphries (Fine Gael) and Catherine Connolly (Independent) on the ballot on October 24.