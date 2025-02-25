Executive Office exploring options with tenants for ATM at Ebrington, says Delargy

The Executive Office has asked officials to explore options for the installation of a cash machine with tenants of Ebrington Square in Derry.

That’s according to Sinn Féin MLA Pádraig Delargy, who has been lobbying for an automated teller machine (ATM) at the popular plaza in the Waterside.

Mr. Delargy says he has now received written confirmation from the Executive Office that it is looking at the issue.

The Foyle MLA said: “Earlier this month I wrote to the Executive Office with a request that they consider options for a cash machine facility at the Ebrington site in Derry.

Pádraig Delargy at Ebrington.

“It is a key economic and social location in our city. It’s brilliant to see the number of businesses including cafes and restaurants which have opened there in recent years.

“Increasing accessibility to Ebrington and the businesses on the site is imperative. Ebrington Square belongs to all the people of our city and therefore everyone should have equal access including the elderly and those with least access to contactless and card only facilities.

“In a written response to my request, the Executive Office confirmed that officials have been asked to engage with tenants and to explore the option of providing a cash machine.”

Mr. Delargy described it as a step in the right direction and said it will hopefully lead to a facility on site.

"I speak to many small businesses in the city centre on a daily basis and they are getting hit hard with bank charges for using card facilities. It is eating into already squeezed profit margins so more cash-paying customers could make a real difference to many businesses,” he said.