Executive to get funding uplift as Reeves promises Winter Fuel Payments for 9m pensioners in England and Wales

The Executive is to receive a funding uplift after the British Chancellor Rachel Reeves said everyone over the State Pension age in England and Wales with an income of, or below, £35,000 a year will benefit from a Winter Fuel Payment this winter.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The move extends eligibility to the vast majority of pensioners, with around 9 million, or over three quarters, benefitting in England and Wales.

It is partly a reversal of Ms. Reeves decision last July to restrict WFP’s to those people receiving Pension Credit or other means-tested benefits only.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From 2025/26 WFPs will be payable in England and Wales at £200 for households including someone between State Pension age and 79, and £300 for households including someone aged 80 or over.

UK Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rachel Reeves. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Where the household is not getting an income related benefit, such as Pension Credit, a shared payment will be made – e.g. a couple, each under 80, not on Pension Credit will receive a payment of £100 each.

As WFPs are transferred in the North the Executive will receive a mechanical uplift in their funding as a result of this change in England and Wales.

Ms. Reeves said: “Targeting Winter Fuel Payments was a tough decision, but the right decision because of the inheritance we had been left by the previous government.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is also right that we continue to means-test this payment so that it is targeted and fair, rather than restoring eligibility to everyone including the wealthiest.

“But we have now acted to expand the eligibility of the Winter Fuel Payment so no pensioner on a lower income will miss out. This will mean over three quarters of pensioners receiving the payment in England and Wales later this winter.

“Pensioners above the £35,000 threshold will have the full amount of the Winter Fuel Payment they received automatically collected via PAYE, or via their Self-Assessment return.”

Last year Communities Minister Gordon Lyons allocated £17 million from the Executive to mitigate the impact of changes to the WFP.

The funds, allocated following the October monitoring fund, were used to provide a one-off fuel support payment of £100 to pensioners no longer eligible for WFP.