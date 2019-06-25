Failure would betray Lyra’s memory: Hain

Former Secretary of State, Peter Hain, has said politicians will betray the memory of the late Lyra McKee if they fail to do a deal and get power-sharing up and running.

The Labour Party peer said it would be a “shameful betrayal of the fine memory of Lyra McKee if the parties - both the DUP and Sinn Féin - do not bear in mind what she stood for and reach an agreement”.

He said the next British Prime Minister needed to be personally involved in the power-sharing talks.

“He must get directly involved and convene a summit, because that is sometimes the only way to crack these problems,” he said.