Far-right and racist stickers at Derry’s Jon Clifford-Bull Park condemned by councillor
Posters bearing white-supremacist and anti-immigrant slogans were stuck on lamp posts in the Jon Clifford/Bull Play Park.
One bore the colours of the national flag with the slogan ‘Ireland Is Full’ emblazoned on it.
Sinn Féin Councillor Aisling Hutton said: "There is no place for racism or racist displays in our society and any occurrence of it should be condemned.
“Those engaged in putting up racist displays or painting graffiti do not represent the vast majority of people of the Bogside or Derry.”
The park located between the Bogside, Rosemount and Lower Creggan areas has been a popular retreat for local children for generations.
“We are committed to building a society based on equal rights and equal opportunities for all who live here.
“We want to create a safe, welcoming, and inclusive society for all, including those seeking asylum and refuge,” said Colr. Hutton.