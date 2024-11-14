Far-right and racist stickers at Derry’s Jon Clifford-Bull Park condemned by councillor

By Kevin Mullan
Published 14th Nov 2024, 15:46 GMT
Updated 14th Nov 2024, 16:39 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A popular children’s play park in Derry has been defaced with far-right and racist stickers prompting condemnation from a local councillor.

Posters bearing white-supremacist and anti-immigrant slogans were stuck on lamp posts in the Jon Clifford/Bull Play Park.

One bore the colours of the national flag with the slogan ‘Ireland Is Full’ emblazoned on it.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sinn Féin Councillor Aisling Hutton said: "There is no place for racism or racist displays in our society and any occurrence of it should be condemned.

One of the racist stickers posted on lamp posts in Jon Clifford-Bull Park.One of the racist stickers posted on lamp posts in Jon Clifford-Bull Park.
One of the racist stickers posted on lamp posts in Jon Clifford-Bull Park.

“Those engaged in putting up racist displays or painting graffiti do not represent the vast majority of people of the Bogside or Derry.”

Read More
Racist and sectarian graffiti in Derry condemned as ‘vile, hate-driven and total...

The park located between the Bogside, Rosemount and Lower Creggan areas has been a popular retreat for local children for generations.

“We are committed to building a society based on equal rights and equal opportunities for all who live here.

“We want to create a safe, welcoming, and inclusive society for all, including those seeking asylum and refuge,” said Colr. Hutton.

This is Derry - City stands united as one against racist attacks

News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice