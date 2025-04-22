Farrell tells Donegal Easter Rising commemoration ‘Irish neutrality is being undermined’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An Easter Rising commemoration in Donegal heard claims the Irish Government will undermine Ireland’s neutrality if it makes changes to the ‘triple lock’ on deploying members of the Defence Forces overseas.

Mairéad Farrell, the Galway West Sinn Féin TD, made the claim in Stranorlar on Easter Sunday.

She was speaking at the memorial to the Drumboe Martyrs, which commemorates four anti-treaty IRA Volunteers Sean Larkin, Charlie Daly, Dan Enright and Tim O'Sullivan, who were executed by Free State forces at Drumboe Caste on March 14, 1923.

On Irish neutrality she said: “We see this government’s attempts at dismantling the triple lock for what it is: A precursor to sending young Irish men and women off to die in military misadventures and imperialist conflicts that have nothing to do with the interests of Ireland.

Mairéad Farrell with local Sinn Féin councillors at the Easter Rising commemoration in Stranorlar.

“If we look at it, the parallels are stark when we look at 100 years ago when the Irish people were implored by the British Empire to fight under the Union Jack for the so-called freedom of small nations while our own country remained under the veil of colonialism.”

The Sinn Féin TD was referring to a proposal by the Government to amend the so-called ‘triple lock’ where overseas peacekeeping missions must be approved by the Dáil, the Government and the UN Security Council. The Government has said it wants to remove the UN Security Council veto.

Deputy Farrell also spoke of what she described as ‘the continuing genocide in Gaza’.

She said: “Words of condemnation from Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael ring hollow when they allow the use of our airspace to bring or send munitions to Israel, when they allow the use of Shannon Airport, when they don’t enact the Occupied Territories Bill.

Mairéad Farrell in Stranorlar.

“We see them for what they are doing and we see them for what they are at - and we will shout stop.”

Speaking in tribute to the Drumboe Martyrs - Charlie Daly, Sean Larkin, Daniel Enright and Timothy O’Sullivan who were shot at dawn by a Free State firing squad in 1923 Deputy Farrell said: “We want to remember their lives and everything that they sacrificed on that morning.

"The fact that they are remembered every single year is testament to the understanding and commitment and particularly the unbreakable bond that we have as Republicans together.”