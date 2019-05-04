Faughan DEA: Video - Rachael Ferguson 'grateful' to the voters for making her first Alliance councillor in decades

The Alliance Party's Rachael Ferguson scored a stunning breakthrough for the party taking the last seat in the Faughan DEA.

In what is a gain for the party from the SDLP, Ms. Ferguson, was elected after the exclusion of Brenda Stevenson at Stage 6 of the count, finishing on 1012 votes ahead of Independent Paul Hughes on 821.

She told the 'Journal' she was grateful to those who elected her and that she would "demand better" on their behalf as the first Alliance councillor in Derry since the 1980s.