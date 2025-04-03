Fears over ‘trade war’ as Trump announces differential tariffs for imports from Derry and Donegal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fears over a damaging ‘trade war’ have been expressed after Donald Trump announced differential tariffs for imports to the United States from Derry and Donegal.

In his so-called ‘Liberation Day’ announcement on Wednesday the US President declared a blanket tariff of 10 per cent on all goods imported to the US from the UK and a 20 per cent tariff on goods from the EU.

Foyle MP Colum Eastwood has asked the British Secretary of State Hilary Benn to support local businesses impacted by the import taxes.

“The Secretary State will be aware that over the past couple of decades investment from US companies in NI has been important for economic growth and for cementing the peace process,” he said, speaking in the British House of Commons before confirmation of the tariffs on Wednesday.

The White House. (Photo by SAMUEL CORUM/AFP via Getty Images)

“Will the Secretary of State give some thought to supporting businesses that could be detrimentally affected by any potential tariffs in NI?” he asked.

Mr. Benn replied: “The Government will take the steps that are necessary in the national interest, but we are seeking to negotiate an agreement, and that work is continuing.”

Speaking on Thursday Economy Minister Dr. Caoimhe Archibald said: “The announcements made last night are deeply regrettable. A trade war will only fuel inflation and risk recession.”

Having already engaged with the Irish Tánaiste and the British Trade Secretary to discuss this issue, the Minister outlined five key asks of the British and Irish Governments.

She explained: "First, to keep the north’s unique circumstances in mind in trade negotiations and in terms of any counter-measures.

“Second, to act in concert, and to minimise divergence between Britain and the EU.

“Third, to provide a properly resourced advice service for businesses so that they can understand how tariffs affect them.

“Fourth, to improve existing trading initiatives such as HMRC’s duty reimbursement and waiver schemes.

“Finally, to bring forward an economic package that protects our international competitiveness.”

The Minister continued: “My Department will closely monitor the impact of US tariffs and any counter-measures. On Monday morning I will meet with businesses and trade unions to assess the unfolding situation, and the next steps.”

Meanwhile, Micheál Martin has warned the imposition of tariffs has huge implications for the Irish economy.

Figures show Ireland was the second largest exporter to the US in the EU in 2024 after Germany (€161bn), with €72bn exported. Ireland (53.7 per cent) also had the highest share for the US in its extra-EU exports.

And while pharmaceuticals and chemicals have been exempted from the 20 per cent tariff on goods for now Mr. Trump has consistently indicated he will be targeting the sector and there are fears further Executive Orders could be signed to that effect in the future.

The Taoiseach said: “I deeply regret the US decision to impose 20 per cent tariffs on imports from across the EU.

“We see no justification for this. More than €4.2 billion worth of goods and services are traded between the EU and the US daily.

“Disrupting this deeply integrated relationship benefits no one. Tariffs drive inflation, hurt people on both sides of the Atlantic, and put jobs at risk.”

Deputy Martin called for restraint from the EU in its response.

"A confrontation is in no one's interests,” he declared.