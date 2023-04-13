Films, lectures, discussions and May Day march lined up for Workers’ Rights & Social Justice Week

Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Councillor Sandra Duffy, said: “As a city we have a long history of driving change through the Civil Rights movement and supporting workers through our strong Trade Union network.

"The Workers’ Rights and Social Justice programme offers an opportunity to reflect on the achievements of the past, and how they resonate with modern campaigns for social justice.

"It shines a light on how far we have come, and how these lessons can continue to influence and shape our approaches going forwards, particularly now as we emerge from the Covid pandemic and navigate the current economic crisis.”

The Mayor Sandra Duffy, with members of Derry Trades Union Council, at the launch of Workers Rights and Social Justice Week

Events kick off on Monday, April 24 with a screening of the ‘The Killing Floor’ which charts the struggles of US meat factory workers in the 1950s.

A lecture by Anna Liesching, Curator of Art at National Museums NI, examining the under-representation of women in art, will take place in the Tower Museum on Tuesday, April 25.

Young people will have the chance to learn more about the role of activism in driving social change by joining a banner-making workshop on Tuesday, April 25 at 10am in the Tower Museum.

On Thursday, April 27 a panel event, also in the Tower Museum, will be led by local academic Adrian Grant.

A delegation from DTUC travelled to Dublin during the Debenhams dispute joining the picket line. A film on the industrial action will form part of the May Day events.

Entitled ‘Shirts, Ships and Strikes: Exploring the histories of work and life in 20th century Derry’, the discussion will examine the broad history of work and everyday life in Derry, particularly on the docks and in factories.

On Friday, April 28, ‘406 Days - The Debenhams Picket Line' will be shown in the Waterside Theatre at 8pm.

The film tells the story of a 406 day picket mounted after 1,000 Debenhams workers were made redundant in 2020.

A number of the workers will take part in a panel discussion.

The annual May Day March will leave Ebrington Square, making its way over the Peace Bridge, through the City Centre to Guildhall Square, on Saturday, April 29.

Derry Trades Union Council Chair, Niall McCarroll said: “On behalf of our affiliated trade union branches and as Chairperson of DTUC, it is a real privilege to be in the position to put before the people this year’s programme of events - as we launch Workers’ Rights and Social Justice Week.

“DTUC would like to express our appreciation to all those across council and within the trades council who have worked together in delivering this year's week-long programme of events.

"Over recent times we have seen a rise in popularity and appreciation of trade union organising and social justice campaigning as people grew weary of falling living standards and decided to do something about it.

“Those both in work and out have realised that our combined contributions to society were not being valued or recognised. WRSJW 2023 is yet another platform through which we can further widen this conversation, broadening the awareness of the importance of the organised collective.