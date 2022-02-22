Fine Gael’s Johnny McGuinness formally co-opted to Donegal County Council

Colr Johnny McGuinness, pictured with his late father, Colr Bernard McGuinness.

t was a ‘bittersweet’ day yesterday for Inishowen’s new County Councillor Johnny McGuinness, who was formally co-opted to Donegal County Council.

The Culdaff businessman was co-opted on to the Fine Gael seat held for over 40 years by his father, the late Councillor Bernard McGuinness, who sadly passed away in August last year.

The new Colr McGuinness was nominated to replace his father by the Culdaff and Malin branches last month. His co-option was delayed due to Donegal County Council’s January meeting being adjourned on two occasions.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was proposed at yesterday’s meeting by Colr Martin Harley and seconded by Colr Jimmy Kavanagh.

Colr Harley said Colr McGuinness has ‘big boots to fill,’ but he would ‘fill them very adequately and be a great addition to our council.’

Colr Kavanagh said that while Colr McGuinness is succeeding his father, he also brings ‘a lot’ to the council ‘in his own right too’.

“He’s got a young family - he knows the needs of young families. He’s involved in business and knows the needs of small businesses and of farmers. He’s directly involved in knowing the needs of those affected by mica and brings a lot to the table in own right.”

Donegal Cathaoirleach Councillor Jack Murray said he was sure the day was an emotional and ‘bittersweet’ one for Colr McGuinness and his family. He added how the new councillor was joining a ‘strong team in Inishowen’ and noted how the late Colr Bernard McGuinness would have ‘led out in putting politics aside for the greater good in Inishowen’.

In response, Colr McGuinness thanked Colrs Harley and Kavanagh for proposing and seconding the co-option, as well as the members of the Inishowen Municipal District.

He added how he was ‘truly honoured’ to take up the role and ‘continue’ his late father’s work; especially ‘the completion and delivery of projects he had earmarked for the local area.’

“I hope I can emulate the effort and work rate he put into his role as a councillor.”

Colr McGuinness thanked his fiancee, Tracey as well as his family and friends for encouraging him to put his name forward for the selection convention.

“It turned out to be a highly unusual convention, held online in my father’s office and kitchen. It felt strangely comforting to sit around the kitchen table - the location of much of my father’s hard work.

“On behalf of my family, I’d like to say it has been an emotional time and we couldn’t have got through it without the support of our friends, neighbours, fellow councillors and council staff. It is a privilege to take over my father’s seat and I look forward to working with each of you to deliver for the people of Inishowen and Donegal.”

A number of County Councillors spoke to congratulate Colr McGuinness and welcome him to the council, including those from Inishowen.

Colr Nicholas Crossan told how Colr McGuinness is ‘no stranger to politics,’ having grown up with it.

“Bernard ate, slept and talked politics 24 hours a day. He was one of the best known Councillors, not ony in Donegal, but throughout the county. We miss him, but are delighted to welcome Johnny.”

Colr Martin Farren said the day was a proud one for the McGuinness family but also one ‘tinged with sadness’. The Labour councillor said he had no doubt the late Colr Bernard McGuinness was looking down on his son and was ‘very, very proud’. Colr Martin McDermott said Colr Bernard McGuinness was sadly missed in the council and always put the peninsula first. He added how a lot of things are due to happen in Inishowen in the future and pledged to work alongside and help the new councillor.

Colr Rena Donaghey said the late Colr Bernard McGuinness would be ‘so delighted’ to see his son taking on his seat and said she had ‘no doubt’ the new councillor would ‘fit in well with the team in Inishowen’.

Colr Terry Crossan said he was sure that, like his father before him, Colr McGuinness will have the ‘best interests’ of Inishowen and Donegal at heart.