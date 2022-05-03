Forge an Alliance and together we can build that future for us all

For far too long our political system has been held to ransom over costly division.

I see the real issues that affect real people - how we need our politicians to get back to Stormont and work together to help with the cost-of-living crisis.

A lot of our families are struggling. We need to implement real change so our NHS can strive - not just survive! We need to support our schools and we need to reform our education system with new skills pathways.

Rachael Ferguson

We need to have mental health on the curriculum to help build resilience in our children. Integrated education is not only a way we will heal our divisions - it also helps us understand that Northern Ireland has more than two single identities.

Foyle is where I grew up. Like many, I moved away. But when I had my children, there was no other place I wanted to raise them. But I want to give our children and our citizens hope for the future.

We live in a unique place full of culture and diversity. But we have been left behind for far too long.

It’s time we sent five strong voices from Foyle to work together for our City and the North West. Our city can have the investment it deserves. With the City Deal now agreed, we have a chance to really grow and bring companies here to provide well paid jobs.

A key part of this is investment in UU Magee. Alliance is fully committed to a minimum of 10,000 students at Magee. And this has to go hand in hand with investment in our skills through North West Regional College, which trains far more students than Magee does.

We need to provide apprenticeships and also support for new business start-ups. For me, Mental Health has always been the top issue. It is something I’m passionate about.

As Alliance Spokesperson for Mental Health, I want to be that voice for my constituents - making sure that there is a mental health strategy fully funded for the next 10 years.

We have so many great services in both our NHS and in our Community and Voluntary sector - and it’s time now they got the support they deserve from our Assembly.

Climate change has to be a priority. We have all come through the pandemic and have a renewed love for our green spaces.

But we must ensure that the Climate Change Bill is fully implemented so that we can all continue to enjoy our beautiful environment.

Now is the time for change. Now is the time to show that we can build a united community giving hope for all.