Former Derry pastor Rev. Ian Brown slams MPs for ‘great liberal power grab’

Ex-Derry pastor Rev. Ian Brown has railed against the British Parliament for “driving a coach and horses through the principal of devolution” by voting for legislative change on same-sex marriage and abortion in the North.

Rev. Brown, who formerly pastored to Derry’s Free Presbyterian Congregation before taking over at the late Rev. Ian Paisley’s Martyrs’ Memorial, claimed MPs were intruding on devolved matters by voting to amend the Northern Ireland Executive (Formation) Bill in order to legalise same-sex marriage and liberalise the abortion regime locally.

Rev. Ian Brown.

“The actions of the British Parliament in attempting to impose same-sex marriage and abortion on NI has been described in various ways: damaging; opportunistic; anti-democratic; an arrogant abuse of the legislative process; driving a coach and horses through the principal of devolution,” said Rev. Brown.

“It’s been described as the great liberal power grab,” lamented the minister.