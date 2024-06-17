Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mary Hamilton is among several citizens from Derry who have been made a Member of Order of British Empire (MBE) by Charles III in his Birthday Honours.

The former Ulster Unionist Party councillor was recognised for services to local government, education and cross-community reconciliation.

Alison Cairns, a Specialist Renal Nurse at Altnagelvin Hospital, was made MBE for services to renal patients and their families within the Western Trust.

Commenting on her award, Alison said: “Having set up the Altnagelvin Renal Support Group back in 2010, I am humbled to have been blessed with so many talented people, at different points to help achieve the vision of the support group which is still going strong today.

Mary Hamilton.

"I pay tribute to all those whose lives have intersected with the Altnagelvin Renal Support Group, and I hope that this award is seen by all of them as a most high-level endorsement of the energy and camaraderie that has shaped us in the good times as well as the challenging times.

“Personally, I am delighted to have my part in this important legacy recognised through the King’s birthday honours, and I pray that it will be an encouragement to the whole team to keep striving to do our absolute best for our patients, their families and one another.”

Professor Max Watson became a MBE for services to Palliative Care Medicine.

Alison Cairns

Speaking about his award Professor Watson said: “I can think of many people working in Palliative Care and also in Project ECHO who deserve such recognition more.

"That colleagues and peers have enabled this affirmation makes it both meaningful and an opportunity to celebrate the care and compassion shown day and daily by those working in Palliative Care.”

Several citizens were made Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM).

Mrs. Irene Hewitt received a BEM for voluntary services in Derry, Mrs. Marguerite Hull was made a BEM for services to the St. Vincent De Paul Society and to the community in Eglinton and Mrs Irene Hunter received her BEM for services to the Royal British Legion in County Derry.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell.

Mr. Kenneth Manning got his BEM for services to the community in County Derry and Miss Phyllis Michael was made a BEM for services to Girlguiding Ulster and to the community in County Derry.

Strabane couple Mr. Paul Mullen and Mrs. Rosemarie Mullen and their daughter Sarah-Jane were all made BEMs for services to the community in County Tyrone.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell, who survived being shot several times at a youth sports centre outside Omagh, in February 2023, received a King’s Police Medal.

PSNI Chief Constable Jon Boutcher said: “I’d like to make particular mention of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell who was the subject of a cowardly and murderous attack last year.

"The officers and staff of the PSNI continue to face such threats and this particular award is a recognition of John’s police service, and his bravery and that of his family.