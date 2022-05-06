Foyle Election 2022: Decline in vote share for Sinn Féin, SDLP, DUP and People Before Profit

The UUP made significant gains in Foyle.

Alliance also made ground. So too did Aontú as a new party.

Sinn Féin received the largest percentage vote share in Foyle at 33.7 per cent (-2.9 per cent compared with 2017), 2.02 quotas.

The SDLP secured 30.8 per cent (-1 per cent), 1.8 quotas.

The DUP won 8.7 per cent (-4.7 per cent), 0.5 quotas.

The UUP won 7.9 per cent (+4.2 per cent), 0.4 quotas.

People Before Profit secured 5.5 per cent (-5.2 per cent), 0.3 quotas; Alliance won 4.7 per cent (+2.8 per cent), 0.28 quotas; and Aontú 4.2 per cent (+4.2 per cent), 0.25 quotas.

Foyle Assembly Election Third Stage

Little progress was made following the distribution of transfers from Green candidate Gillian Hamilton's 219.43 votes.

The distribution was as follows:

Ciara Ferguson, Sinn Féin 7,248.13 (+11.51)

Gary Middleton, DUP 4108.17 (+7)

Ryan McCready, UUP 3752.21 (+6)

Brian Tierney, SDLP 3306.74 (+14.17)

Sinéad McLaughlin, SDLP 3269.03 (+19.34)

Shaun Harkin, PBP 2741.19 (+69.02)

Rachael Ferguson, Alliance, 2333.06 (+59.24)

Emmet Doyle, Aontú 2044.99 (+3)

Dr. Anne McCloskey, Ind. 868.86 (+5)

Colly McLaughlin, IRSP 784.49 (+2)

Elizabeth Neely, TUV 499.34 (+2)

Mark Durkan's surplus of 188 are now being distributed. They will not be enough to see any candidate elected at the next stage.

Foyle Assembly Election Second Stage

Following the distribution of Pádraig Delargy's surplus his running mate Ciara Ferguson moving significant closer to the quota.

The distribution was as follows:

Ciara Ferguson, Sinn Féin 7,236 (+1,323)

Gary Middleton, DUP 4101.17 (+0.17)

Ryan McCready, UUP 3746.21 (+2.21)

Brian Tierney, SDLP 3292.57 (+20.57)

Sinéad McLaughlin, SDLP 3249.69 (+60.69)

Shaun Harkin, PBP 2672.17 (+51.17)

Rachael Ferguson, Alliance, 2273.72 (+53.72)

Emmet Doyle, Aontú 2041 (+41)

Dr. Anne McCloskey, Ind. 863.86 (+9.86)

Colly McLaughlin, IRSP 782.49 (+16.49)

Elizabeth Neely, TUV 499.34 (+0.34)

Gillian Hamilton, Greens 219.42 (+4.42)

No one was elected although Ciara Ferguson is now just 575 off quota.

Green candidate Gillian Hamilton was excluded after Stage 2.

Foyle Assembly Election First Stage

Mr. Delargy exceeded the quota by 1,660 with a total first preference poll of 9471.

SDLP candidate Mark H. Durkan also polled above quota with 7999 votes.

Sinn Féin's second candidate Ciara Ferguson received 5913 votes.

The two main unionist parties were closely placed following an impressive performance by the UUP's Ryan McCready.

Mr. McCready received 3744 votes behind the DUP candidate Gary Middleton on 4101.

There was little to separate the SDLP's two other candidates Brian Tierney (3272) and Sinéad McLaughlin (3189).

People Before Profit's Shaun Harkin looks unlikely to be in the mix for the fifth seat at this stage on 2,621 first preference votes.

The remaining candidates polled as follows: Rachael Ferguson (Alliance) 2,220; Emmet Doyle (Aontú) 2000; Dr. Anne McCloskey (Independent) 854; Colly McLaughlin (IRSP) 766; Elizabeth Neely (TUV) 499; and Gillian Hamilton (Greens) - 215.

In total 46,864 valid votes were cast. The quota is set at 7811.

The surplus votes of Pádraig Delargy will now be distributed among the remaining candidates.

Early indications

A number of sources have suggested Mr. Delargy will exceed the quota by a margin.

SDLP candidate Mark Durkan is also said to have polled strongly.

Turnout down 3.36 per cent in Foyle

Turnout is down 3.36 per cent in Foyle on the last Assembly election.

Of an eligible electorate of 77,343, a total of 47,674 votes were cast - 61.64 per cent.

At the last Assembly election in 2017 the eligible electorate was smaller (69,718) and 45,317 votes were cast - 65 per cent.

