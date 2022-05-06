Foyle Election 2022: Sinn Féin's Pádraig Delargy expected to top poll in Foyle

A number of sources have suggested Mr. Delargy will exceed the quota by a margin.

SDLP candidate Mark Durkan is also said to have polled strongly.

Turnout down 3.36 per cent in Foyle

Turnout is down 3.36 per cent in Foyle on the last Assembly election.

Of an eligible electorate of 77,343, a total of 47,674 votes were cast - 61.64 per cent.

At the last Assembly election in 2017 the eligible electorate was smaller (69,718) and 45,317 votes were cast - 65 per cent.

Turnout is down 3.36 per cent in Foyle on the last Assembly election.

Of an eligible electorate of 77,343, a total of 47,674 votes were cast - 61.64 per cent.