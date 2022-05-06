Foyle Election 2022: Sinn Féin's Pádraig Delargy tops poll in Foyle

Foyle Assembly Election First Stage

Mr. Delargy exceeded the quota by 1,660 with a total first preference votes of 9471.

SDLP candidate Mark H. Durkan also polled above quota with 7999 votes.

Pádraig Delargy and Ciara Ferguson with colleagues in Magherafelt

Sinn Féin's second candidate Ciara Ferguson received 5913 votes.

The two main unionist parties were closely placed following an impressive performance by the UUP's Ryan McCready.

Mr. McCready received 3744 votes behind the DUP candidate Gary Middleton on 4101.

There was little to separate the SDLP's two other candidates Brian Tierney (3272) and Sinéad McLaughlin (3189).

Mark Durkan with colleagues and his wife and father in Magherafelt

People Before Profit's Shaun Harkin looks unlikely to be in the mix for the fifth seat at this stage on 2,621 first preference votes.

The remaining candidates polled as follows: Rachael Ferguson (Alliance) 2,220; Emmet Doyle (Aontú) 2000; Dr. Anne McCloskey (Independent) 854; Colly McLaugjlin (IRSP) 766; Elizabeth Neely (TUV) 499; and Gillian Hamilton (Greens) - 215.

In total 46,864 valid votes were cast. The quota is set at 7811.

The surplus votes of Pádraig Delargy and Mark Durkan will now be distributed among the remaining candidates.

Early indications

Of an eligible electorate of 77,343, a total of 47,674 votes were cast - 61.64 per cent.

At the last Assembly election in 2017 the eligible electorate was smaller (69,718) and 45,317 votes were cast - 65 per cent.

Of an eligible electorate of 77,343, a total of 47,674 votes were cast - 61.64 per cent.

At the last Assembly election in 2017 the eligible electorate was smaller (69,718) and 45,317 votes were cast - 65 per cent.

