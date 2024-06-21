Watch more of our videos on Shots!

By voting for Sinn Féin you are endorsing strong leadership, positive change, and a commitment to work for all.

The Westminster election on July 4 is your opportunity to send a clear message about what you want for the future.

You have an opportunity to vote for decisions about your life and your future to be made here, at home.

And you are supporting better funding for our public services, and rejecting over 14 years of Tory cuts which have targeted the people of the North.

Sinn Féin candidate Sandra Duffy

I have had the honour and privilege to serve the people of our city as Mayor, which gave me the unique and special opportunity to meet and connect with so many inspirational people from all corners of our city.

Derry is bursting with talent and potential, and having the opportunity to help showcase the very best our city has to offer on the international stage was the honour of my life.

As a local councillor in Ballyarnett for the last ten years, I have been at the heart of shaping positive change and transformation across our wonderful city, promoting and supporting the development of our small family-run businesses.

I am proud to be part of a Sinn Féin team that is providing strong leadership on the ground in local communities every day.

Sandra Duffy (on right) with Sinn Féin Vice-President Michelle O'Neill and the party's Fermanagh and South Tyrone candidate Pat Cullen.

As someone who was born in Derry, raised in Derry, and is raising my family in Derry, I am focused on building a new and better future for everyone in this city, from every community.

I am a determined and committed Derry woman, who wants to build and strengthen our local economy, create more and better jobs, expand our university, boost tourism, and help our local businesses to prosper and ensure we unleash our full potential.

No matter what your background or your community, I will work hard for you and deliver on the things that matter to workers, families and businesses.

I know from speaking to you, that we all want the same things, and we all share the same priorities:

A health system that is fit for purpose, and which meets the needs of patients and staff.

The best opportunities and a strong education system for our children and young people so they can achieve their full potential in life.

The development of our local communities, rural and urban.

Tackling the cost-of-living crisis that is burdening so many right now.

Making childcare more accessible and affordable for families and providers.

Building a prosperous, modern and inclusive society.

Working together in partnership, we can achieve so much for the people of Foyle, and we can create the hope and opportunity that everyone deserves.

Change will only be delivered in the North by all of us working together in the Executive and Assembly, but this election is your chance to send a clear message about the future we want.

Let’s seize the opportunity to return the strongest Sinn Féin team and let’s keep moving forward to a new and better future for everyone who calls our city home.