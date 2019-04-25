Foyle MP Elisha McCallion to press Karen Bradley on medical school

Secretary of State for the North, Karen Bradley, will hear in no uncertain terms that it is time for her government to step up and deliver on investment for key projects in Derry when she visits the city on Friday.

That's according to Sinn Féin MP Elisha McCallion who said there is growing frustration at the lack of movement from Mrs. Bradley's government on a series of key issues.

She said one of the first things she will be raising with the Secretary of State when she meets her tomorrow will be the progression of a Graduate Entry Medical School at the Ulster University's Magee College campus in the city.

“In particular, I will be pressing her to ensure that additional funding is released to allow the medical school at Magee to proceed. This is a transformative project for this city and region and we cannot allow it to be stalled any further.

“Equally, a city deal as part of an inclusive growth strategy is a key strategic project for the entire north west. The British government need to stop the stalling and announce funding for it," she said.

Mrs. McCallion said the people of Derry wanted immediate progress on projects that would address historic under-investment in the city.

"There is a vital need to build confidence in a better future for all the people of Derry. The way to do this is with clarity, concrete decisions and funding for these projects that tackle the under-investment and inequality that this region has experienced.

"These tangible decisions and developments would be a stark contrast to the destruction and violence that was orchestrated by a tiny minority in the city last week.

“In partnership with all of the stakeholders in the north west, I will continue to keep the pressure on both the British and Irish governments, to ensure that commitments to this city are honoured and that investment is delivered for the key strategic projects that we require,” said the Foyle MP.