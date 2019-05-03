Foyleside DEA: Video - Independent Sean Carr admits conceding before triumphantly returning to take final seat

Independent Councillor Sean Carr has taken the last seat in the Foyleside District Electoral Area (DEA) at the expense of Eric McGinley of Sinn Féin who has lost his seat.

Mr. Carr said he had actually gone home at one stage of the count convinced that he wouldn't make it over the line.

Sean Carr.

However, he was elected following the distribution of the transfers of SDLP Councillor Shauna Cusack, to join Mary Durian and Colr. Cusack of the SDLP; Shaun Harkin of People Before Profit; and Mickey Cooper of Sinn Féin on the new council.