People Before Profit's Shaun Harkin has become the first Derry councillor for the socialist party.

Mr. Harkin was elected after the fourth stage in the Foyleside DEA having amassed an impressive 1,259 votes following transfers.

Shaun Harkin elected for People Before Profit.

He had taken 977 in first preferences, which was a huge percentage increase in the DEA on the party's performance five years ago.

He now joins Mary Durkan and Shauna Cusack of the SDLP as elected councillors with two more seats yet to be decided.