Free Derry Corner art project shines spotlight on brutality of imperialism this Bloody Sunday weekend

‘The Sun Never Set and the Blood Never Dries’ is a collaboration between the Bloody Sunday Trust and Arts Everywhere.

The video piece involves the projection of the famous ‘You are now entering Free Derry’ slogan on the monument in the languages of nations formerly occupied by Britain.

Details of massacres and atrocities perpetrated by British forces around the world appear on the wall as part of the moving installation which runs until Sunday.

One of the projected images, on Free Derry Corner on Thursday evening, of the British colonial past from the 'The Sun Never Set And The Blood Never Dries' art project created by Art Everywhere. The event was part of Bloody Sunday 51 anniversary. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2305GS 118

Declan McLaughlin of the Bloody Sunday Trust explained the concept.

“What we wanted to do was write 'You are now entering Free Derry' in a number of different languages on the wall. We wanted to use the languages of ex-colonies and present colonies.

"That extended into a list of other atrocities that happened."

Mr. McLaughlin said the project encapsulates the spirit of international solidarity underpinning the Bloody Sunday commemorations.

“We have always had this idea of it being 'One World, One Struggle' and this is proof of it. This is what ‘the empire’ has done around the globe.

“It's a way of welcoming and showing people who are involved in other struggles around the world we do recognise them.