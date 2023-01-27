Free Derry Corner art project shines spotlight on brutality of imperialism this Bloody Sunday weekend
An impressive new art installation highlighting the brutality of imperialism has been unveiled at Free Derry Corner as part of the Bloody Sunday 51 anniversary commemorations.
‘The Sun Never Set and the Blood Never Dries’ is a collaboration between the Bloody Sunday Trust and Arts Everywhere.
The video piece involves the projection of the famous ‘You are now entering Free Derry’ slogan on the monument in the languages of nations formerly occupied by Britain.
Details of massacres and atrocities perpetrated by British forces around the world appear on the wall as part of the moving installation which runs until Sunday.
Declan McLaughlin of the Bloody Sunday Trust explained the concept.
“What we wanted to do was write 'You are now entering Free Derry' in a number of different languages on the wall. We wanted to use the languages of ex-colonies and present colonies.
"That extended into a list of other atrocities that happened."
Mr. McLaughlin said the project encapsulates the spirit of international solidarity underpinning the Bloody Sunday commemorations.
“We have always had this idea of it being 'One World, One Struggle' and this is proof of it. This is what ‘the empire’ has done around the globe.
“It's a way of welcoming and showing people who are involved in other struggles around the world we do recognise them.
“The whole way through the campaign – the amount of people who came here from other parts of the world to stand with the Bloody Sunday families. It's good that we can show some solidarity to them as well.”