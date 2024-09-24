Funding secured to resurface roads in Derry City Cemetery
Sinn Féin Councillor Aisling Hutton welcomed news funding had been obtained by Derry City & Strabane District Council.
“Concerns have been raised with me for many months now about the state of the roadways in the City Cemetery. They are in a pretty bad state particularly on the section from the Lone Moor Road entrance up the hill into the cemetery.
“The Council have today confirmed to me that funding has been secured to carry out works on the roads there,” she said.
Colr. Hutton said she hoped work can take place promptly.
“They are now working quickly on securing a contractor to carry out this much needed work. This will be carried out in line with the Council's procurement policy.
“I understand that it has taken some time to get to this stage and I will keep everyone updated as things progress,” she said.
