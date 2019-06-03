Galliagh community ‘in shock’ following death in estate

The Galliagh community is in deep shock following the death of a man following a road traffic collision in the area at the weekend, local representatives have said.

The identity of the man found dead in the car in the early hours of Saturday morning has yet to be confirmed.

An investigation is under way to establish the circumstances which led to the tragic events on the Fairview Road.

A large part of the Galliagh area, including access to Galliagh Park, Knockalla Park and part of Fergleen Park was cordoned off over for most of Saturday as forensic officers combed the scene and examined the car, which had been stolen from Oakfield Avenue in the Marlborough area of the city on Friday night.

Sinn Féin Foyle MP Elisha McCallion, who lives locally, said; “The community has been shocked by this incident.

“An investigation is now underway to identify what happened and that must be allowed to continue unhindered.”

SDLP Ballyarnett Councillor Brian Tierney meanwhile said: “Local people are just in shock after news that a man has died following a crash in Galliagh. We don’t yet know the full circumstances and I would appeal to anyone who saw or heard anything near Fairview road to come forward to police.

“On behalf of the SDLP, I want to send my sincere condolences to the family of this man who will be going through a very difficult time.

“As we enter the summer months, I will be continuing our work with this community and particularly with young people to ensure they remain safe.”

Police confirmed on Saturday that a man had died following the single vehicle road traffic collision.

A spokesman said: “At around 4.15am it was reported that a red coloured Mazda 6 car had struck a lamp post in the area of Fairview Road.

“The vehicle is reported to have caught fire and travelled along Fairview Road for a short distance before coming to rest close to the junction of Galliagh Park.

“Police and NIFRS attended the scene and the body of a male was discovered inside the vehicle. The vehicle is believed to have been stolen in the Oakfield Avenue area of the city earlier.

“Police are working to establish the circumstances of the incident and are working to establish if any other persons were travelling in the vehicle at the time of the collision.”

Chief Inspector Jonny Hunter has appealed for anyone who observed a red coloured Mazda car being driven in the area of Oakfield Avenue or Fairview Road prior to the collision or anyone who witnessed the collision to contact officers in Strand Road on 101 quoting reference 316 01/06/19.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.

Police have thanked the local community in Galliagh for their patience and cooperation over the weekend.