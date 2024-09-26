Garrett Hargan to discuss ‘A Scandal in Plain Sight’ with Eamonn McCann in ‘The Fight for Derry’ event during Think Left

By Kevin Mullan
Published 26th Sep 2024, 10:42 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2024, 10:42 BST
Journalist and author Garret Hargan will join Eamonn McCann at the forthcoming Think Left conference in Derry where they will discuss his book ‘A Scandal in Plain Sight’.

The book focuses on the ongoing campaign for a full-scale university in Derry.

Think Left organiser Anita Villa said: "The Think Left Conference are pleased to announce a hugely important and timely meeting titled ‘The Fight for Derry’, featuring journalist and author Garrett Hargan and Eamonn McCann.

"Garrett will discuss his latest book, ‘A Scandal in Plain Sight’.

"This compelling work delves into the 60-year campaign for a full-scale university in Derry, highlighting the persistent regional inequalities the university sector.

"Hargan’s investigative research revisits the Lockwood Report and the controversial decision to place a second university in Coleraine rather than Derry, a move that significantly influenced the civil rights movement in the 1960s.”

Ms. Villa noted that the meeting will take place on the 56th anniversary of 1968 the Civil Rights March in Derry.

"This march, organised by local activists with the support of the Northern Ireland Civil Rights Association (NICRA), was a pivotal moment in the fight for civil rights in the North.

"The images of police brutality broadcast around the world galvanised the civil rights movement and changed the Northern State for ever.

"McCann and Hargan will discuss the historical economic suppression of Derry and address reasons for ongoing lack of provision of rail and transport infrastructure, University access, housing, decent paying jobs, funding for the arts and overall investment."

The event will take place in St. Columb’s Hall on October 5 at 1pm. Visit: https://bit.ly/thinkleftderry

Derry journalist Garrett Hargan’s new book A Scandal in Plain Sight’ focuses on 60 year campaign for Derry university

