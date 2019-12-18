Gary Middleton of the DUP and Anne McCloskey of Aontú reflect on Derry Westminster election result

Gary Middleton said the DUP was the dominant unionist force in Derry despite a dip in vote share in Thursday’s general election.

“In terms of unionism in Foyle there is no doubt that the DUP remains the voice of unionism in Londonderry,” said Mr. Middleton after polling 4,773 votes (10.1%), which was six per cent down on his 2017 performance.

From left, Elisha McCallion (Sinn Fin), Gary Middleton (DUP), Anne McCloskey (Aont) and Colum Eastwood (SDLP).

Citizens wanted the parties to make Stormont work, he said.

“People want to see us politicians back in Stormont. What we’ve seen, specifically in the Foyle constituency, is where we work together we can deliver and I think that’s something we can build on,” he said.

Anne McCloskey of Aontú was the fourth highest polling candidate in Foyle. She received 2,032 (4.3 per cent) votes in Aontú’s first general election.

She said: “Aontú didn’t exist a year ago. We are a brand new all-Ireland, republican political movement that stands for the right to life for everyone from beginning to end,” she said.

She paid tribute to her team who fought the election campaign without “a penny in state funding”.

“We were told this election was about Brexit but those of us who look to a 32-county Irish Republic knew that we could not influence what was happening in England.

"We have influence over 3 per cent of what happens in Westminster so I really look forward to seeing how the election pledges are fulfilled in stopping Boris and stopping Brexit and delivering a brighter future for ourselves,” she declared.