Geoblocking of TV fixtures in Ireland raised with RTÉ and BBC - Derry MP

By Brendan McDaid
Published 27th Nov 2024, 15:04 BST

Colum Eastwood MP has welcomed confirmation that the geoblocking of sport and other content for viewers in the North has been raised directly with RTÉ and the BBC by officials in the British and Irish Governments.

Officials raised the issue following a request for a bespoke solution, including the use of unique IP addresses in the North by Colum Eastwood and Claire Hanna during a meeting with the Minister for Sport and Media at Westminster.

Colum Eastwood MP said: “Everyone knows what it’s like to get ready for a big sporting event like the Olympics or the world cup only to find that RTÉ have geoblocked the content in the North. It is extremely frustrating that citizens here are disenfranchised and denied access to coverage of big events that matter to the life of the nation.

“I raised the issue with the Minister for Sport and Media at Westminster along with Claire Hanna earlier this month and I am glad to receive confirmation that both governments are actively looking at the issue,” Mr Eastwood said.

SDLP Foyle MP Colum Eastwood.SDLP Foyle MP Colum Eastwood.
SDLP Foyle MP Colum Eastwood.

"We proposed a bespoke solution by generating unique IP addresses for residents in the North that would circumvent broader rights issues if RTÉ and the BBC can get on the same page.

“I understand that officials in the Irish Government are to raise the matter directly with RTÉ and British Government officials have briefed the BBC on our proposal. This issue is solvable if the will exists with the broadcasters. I will be pressing both governments to make it happen.”

