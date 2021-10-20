GFA equality protections were 'monumental' for me as a 'gay man living in Derry' says Andrew Muir

Andrew Muir MLA

Andrew Muir, who was a member of the SDLP in 1998, said Section 75 of the Northern Ireland Act 1998 which places a statutory duty on public bodies to address inequalities, was a critical plank in the GFA.

"I supported the GFA, and I still do. I was proud to campaign for it, and I was glad to see the yes vote having such a high majority," said Mr. Muir, during a debate in Stormont this week.

"There were certain aspects of the GFA that all of us supported; on others, we had concerns. Some of us were on the other side of the debate, and we argued those points.

"Seeing Section 75 included in the Good Friday Agreement was a monumental change for me, as a gay man living in Derry in 1998.