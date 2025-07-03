Government says ‘no decision’ yet on whether surgical hub is going to Donegal or Sligo

The government has said health minister Jennifer Carroll MacNeill has not yet made a decision on whether a surgical hub for the North West will be in Donegal or Sligo.

Minister of State for Education and Youth, Michael Moynihan, said: “No decision has yet been made on the location of the North West surgical hub and the Minister is taking time to consider and understand the situation in Donegal.

"This includes engagement with local representatives, doctors and consultants. I know she was due to meet some of them last night. She remains committed to positively engaging with everyone who is interested in delivering the best healthcare for the people of Donegal.”

Local TDs warned a failure to locate the hub in Letterkenny would be a ‘disaster’ for Donegal.

Health Minister Jennifer Carroll MacNeill. (Photo by NICOLAS TUCAT/AFP via Getty Images)

Sinn Féin TD Pádraig Mac Lochlainn said: “If there is to be only one surgical hub for the North West region, a huge region extending from the top of Donegal down into Roscommon, I imagine, and that hub is not in Letterkenny, it will be a disaster for County Donegal and our services. Those are not my words but those of the consultants.”

He continued: “To be clear, in Donegal we are not into divide and conquer. We want Sligo and Letterkenny to have a surgical hub. We want all of the people to be treated the same. We want equal services for all of our people.

"The HSE has pulled services away into Galway and neglected Donegal for a long time but we are not turning this into a Sligo versus Donegal issue. We want a surgical hub and equal access for all our people.”

Deputy Mac Lochlainn’s party colleague Pearse Doherty said the hub has to be delivered in Letterkenny.

"It is not just a case of trying to ensure we have the resources in the county. We have heard from an unprecedented number of doctors, surgeons and consultants in Letterkenny hospital and they have told us that without the surgical hub there, they are at serious risk of losing accident and emergency services and maternity services within a short period.

"That is why they and all the politicians in Donegal have come together and made it very clear that we need to see a surgical hub delivered in Letterkenny.

"This would not be to the detriment of Sligo – we believe the north-west region has been left behind for far too long – but there has to be a location in Letterkenny,” he stated.

Minister Moynihan said the Government was committed to the ongoing development of LUH and has allocated significant resources to meet the needs of patients there.

"This has included an increase in the hospital's budget by 57% over the last five years. In that time we have also seen staffing grow by 25% and 28 new beds have been opened.

"Recent capital projects completed at LUH include an extension to the laboratory and works in the acute mental health unit. Several capital projects are under way, including the expansion of the renal department, a pharmacy aseptic unit, a new heating centre and a range of projects to increase capacity. Construction is also under way of a 110-bed community hospital in Letterkenny, representing an investment of €52m for the enhancement of services for older people,” he said.