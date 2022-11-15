Greyhound Racing Ireland boss not aware of any arguments around closure of Lifford dog track

Mr. John Tuohey was asked about the closure of the greyhound stadium while providing evidence to the Oireachtas Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on GRI’s 2021 financial statements.

The track was closed in 2019 upon the recommendation of an independent report completed by Indecon on behalf of the GRI.

Mr. Tuohey said he was not aware of any arguments about the closure during an exchange with Independent T.D. Verona Murphy.

Greyhounds racing at Lifford Stadium in Donegal. Picture Margaret McLaughlin

The Wexford TD. asked, ‘What recommendations were in the report that Rásaíocht Con Éireann [GRI] carried out?” and ‘How many tracks did Rásaíocht Con Éireann close?’

Mr. Tuohey replied: “In respect of track closures, two were closed at the time, Lifford and Longford.”

Ms. Murphy asked: “Were there no arguments of any description in respect of those tracks?