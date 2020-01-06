Hardline republican group Saoradh expresses outrage at killing of Qassem Soleimani

The hardline republican group Saoradh has expressed outrage over the killing of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani who was killed in a US drone strike in Iraq last week.

In a statement the Derry headquartered party said: "General Soleimani has been a key figure against the murderous expansionism of ISIS and its terrorist allies in the Middle East.

"His death was greeted with sadness by various revolutionary socialist groupings in the Middle East and throughout the world who understand well that his support for anti-imperialism has been unquestionable."

Saoradh blamed the forces of 'US imperialism' for Soleimani's assasination.

"General Soleimani was targeted by these forces as they are currently a wounded rat, cornered and lashing out, facing setbacks and challenges in Lebanon, Palestine, Syria, Yemen, Iraq and Afghanistan.

"His death was no doubt designed to weaken anti-imperialist forces which have been upsetting the goals of the capitalist elites who wish to expand their empires.

"We wish to express our recognition of General Soleimani’s anti-imperialist role, and our objection to murderous capitalism, imperialism and neoliberalism," it stated.