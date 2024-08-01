Harkin welcomes rail review but questions omission of Enniskillen, Cookstown, Magherafelt and Sligo from plans

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Derry councillor has welcomed the All-Island Strategic Rail Review (AISRR) but questioned the omission of a rail links to Enniskillen, Cookstown, Magherafelt and Sligo.

The long-awaited AISRR was published on Wednesday and included proposals for a revived Derry to Portadown rail connection, a new railway to Letterkenny and potential statements at Ballykelly and Limavady.

People Before Profit councillor Shaun Harkin said: "This all-Ireland rail strategy outlines an ambitious vision for the development of the rail system across the island of Ireland, aligning with net carbon zero commitments in both jurisdictions.

"We commend the tireless efforts of Eamonn McCann and the rail lobby group Into the West. We doubt we'd be at this point without campaigners across the island.

"If the proposed recommendations are enacted it would tremendously enhance rail connectivity for Derry.

"Reopening the Derry to Portadown line via Strabane, Omagh and Dungannon for a direct connection with Dublin is to be fully welcomed. As is connecting Derry to Letterkenny and Limavady.”

Whilst welcoming the AISRR Colr. Harkin said he had a number of concerns about the proposals and the exclusion of certain areas from its recommendations.

“We must seriously question the caveat regarding whether or not Derry's rail service would be upgraded to 200 kilometres per hour as proposed for all other ‘core’ cities on the island.

"Derry, it should be pointed out, was excluded for the top speed in the first draft.

"Do Ministers [John, Infrastructure Minister] O'Dowd and [Eamon, Transport Minister] Ryan not think Derry is a core city worthy of the fastest speeds made available to other core cities?

"Aside from Letterkenny, all of Donegal will remain isolated from rail connections. In our opinion, the Sligo to Derry link is a must.

"Not taking the opportunity to fully integrate Donegal and the entire North West is a mistake.

"It's also a source of frustration for all of Fermanagh to be excluded, despite passionate campaigning.

"Similarly, Cookstown and Magherafelt are obvious places for new stops but have been ignored,”

"We are in agreement with others that the danger with this review is that it will focus resources on areas where strong rail links already exist,” he stated.