History-making mayor of Derry Lilian Seenoi Barr paving the way for more black and minority ethnic politicians, says Anderson

The example of history-making mayor of Derry and Strabane Lilian Seenoi Barr – the first black mayor in the North – was hailed at Westminster this week as MPs discussed increasing representation of black and minority ethnic communities at Stormont.

"I recently met Lilian Seenoi Barr, the first mayor in Northern Ireland from an ethnic minority background, who is showing the way for others.

"I agree that people must see themselves represented, so I join my hon. Friend in urging all parties across Northern Ireland to look at their selection processes and their invitations to meetings, and to make sure that all parties welcome everyone from every background,” said Fleur Anderson, Parliamentary Under-Secretary at the Northern Ireland Office (NIO).

Ms. Anderson was responding to Labour MP Adam Jogee, who asked her what steps were being taken to boost political representation.

Both paid tribute to the late Anna Lo, former Alliance MLA and the first non-white Assembly Member. Mr. Jogee said that while she was the first ‘she cannot be the last’.

UUP MP Robin Swann spoke of the abuse Cookstown-based Jay Basra received when he stood for the Ulster Unionists in Mid Ulster in the 2024 General Election.

“Jay Basra is a 20-year-old Ulster Unionist candidate who ran in Mid Ulster at the last general election. Jay describes himself as Punjabi-British.

"When he announced his candidacy, he received a torrent of online abuse, which he described as ‘dehumanising’ and ‘abhorrent’.

"He said: ‘It reduces me down to my skin colour rather than myself as a person.’

“However, he has also said: ‘If anything I’m even more determined to run again and increase the Ulster Unionist vote like I did in the general election.’

“What words of encouragement does the Minister have for people such as Jay?” asked Mr. Swann.

Mr. Anderson replied: “I am horrified to hear of that online abuse, and I am horrified to hear of any abuse that any politicians receive. I commend Jay for his courage in saying, ‘Actually, this is not putting me off. I want to stand again.’

"The hon. Member is quite right to raise this matter, as we would all want to do, and to show support for Jay and others who want to be able to say that they can stand and not receive such abuse.”