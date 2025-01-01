Hundreds of Derry electors urged to register to vote in future Seanad elections

By Kevin Mullan
Published 1st Jan 2025, 13:26 GMT
Updated 1st Jan 2025, 13:27 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Hundreds of electors from Derry have been urged to register to vote in forthcoming elections to the new Higher Education constituency for Seanad Éireann.

Later this month people from Derry with degrees from Trinity College and the National University of Ireland will be entitled to elect up to six Senators to the Seanad university panels in the election of the 27th Seanad.

But this will be the last time the NUI and Trinity College constituencies elect three Senators each to the upper house of the Oireachtas.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Seanad Electoral (University Members) (Amendment) Act 2024 recently became law. It creates a new six-seater Higher Education constituency and extends voting rights to graduates of other designated institutions in addition to NUI and Trinity College.

Hundreds of electors from Derry have been urged to register to vote in forthcoming elections to the new Higher Education constituency for Seanad Éireann.Hundreds of electors from Derry have been urged to register to vote in forthcoming elections to the new Higher Education constituency for Seanad Éireann.
Hundreds of electors from Derry have been urged to register to vote in forthcoming elections to the new Higher Education constituency for Seanad Éireann.

Current graduates have been warned they are not automatically registered for the new Higher Education constituency and must take action by January 23.

Read More
Hundreds of Derry electors to vote in Seanad election and have say in compositio...

Trinity College has written to electors, stating: "You are not registered automatically for this new Higher Education Seanad Éireann constituency."

To vote in future elections after May 31, 2025, graduates are advised to visit SeanadVoter.ie and register.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Seanad is comprised of 60 members, 11 of whom are nominated by the Taoiseach. The remaining 49 seats are contested in a general election – 43 seats by way of an election for panel members and six seats by way of an election for university members.

The electorate for the 43 seats across five panels – cultural and educational (5), agricultural (11), labour (11), industrial and commercial (9) and administrative panel (7) – consists of members of the incoming Dáil, members of the outgoing Seanad and members of county and city councils.

Economy Minister Conor Murphy among six Sinn Féin candidates seeking election to 27th Seanad

Related topics:Derry

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice