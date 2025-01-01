Hundreds of Derry electors urged to register to vote in future Seanad elections

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hundreds of electors from Derry have been urged to register to vote in forthcoming elections to the new Higher Education constituency for Seanad Éireann.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Later this month people from Derry with degrees from Trinity College and the National University of Ireland will be entitled to elect up to six Senators to the Seanad university panels in the election of the 27th Seanad.

But this will be the last time the NUI and Trinity College constituencies elect three Senators each to the upper house of the Oireachtas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Seanad Electoral (University Members) (Amendment) Act 2024 recently became law. It creates a new six-seater Higher Education constituency and extends voting rights to graduates of other designated institutions in addition to NUI and Trinity College.

Hundreds of electors from Derry have been urged to register to vote in forthcoming elections to the new Higher Education constituency for Seanad Éireann.

Current graduates have been warned they are not automatically registered for the new Higher Education constituency and must take action by January 23.

Trinity College has written to electors, stating: "You are not registered automatically for this new Higher Education Seanad Éireann constituency."

To vote in future elections after May 31, 2025, graduates are advised to visit SeanadVoter.ie and register.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Seanad is comprised of 60 members, 11 of whom are nominated by the Taoiseach. The remaining 49 seats are contested in a general election – 43 seats by way of an election for panel members and six seats by way of an election for university members.

The electorate for the 43 seats across five panels – cultural and educational (5), agricultural (11), labour (11), industrial and commercial (9) and administrative panel (7) – consists of members of the incoming Dáil, members of the outgoing Seanad and members of county and city councils.