‘I know Ernie would have been very proud’

Mary Hamilton has paid tribute to the people of the Waterside, her family, fellow councillors and council staff, after retiring from politics after two decades.

The former UUP Alderman, who at 78 decided not to stand in the local elections this month, said her 18 years as a councillor would not have been possible without the dedication of her family.

She said the loss of her late husband Ernie, who passed away in April 2018, had been a huge blow to her.

“While I have missed his presence this past year in my decisions I know he would be very proud of what we have achieved, ” she said.

Mrs. Hamilton thanked Council staff for “always treated me with great dignity and understanding during her years as a councillor”. And she commended councillors from all parties who dealt with the business of the Council in a supportive manner. The UUP, she said, was a second family, and she had been delighted when party colleague, Darren Guy, topped the poll and retained the Waterside seat she vacated last month.

“I have had the pleasure to work alongside Darren in this recent campaign and I can assure all he will make an excellent representative for the UUP party in this city,” she said.

She added: “I’d like to thank the community in the Waterside that voted me into Council and continued to support the issues I raised. I will be eternally grateful for the opportunity they gave me.”