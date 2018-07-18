'Ian Paisley should resign immediately' says MP for Foyle

MP for Foyle, Elisha McCallion, has called upon the DUP to demand the immediate resignation of North Antrim MP, Ian Paisley, after it was revealed he received undeclared gifts from the Sri Lankan government and then proceeded to lobby the British Prime Minister on their behalf.

The Commons' Standards Committee found Mr. Paisley guilty of what they described as "serious misconduct" and said his actions "were of a nature to bring the House of Commons into disrepute".

“This is an issue of integrity in government and in public office," said the Sinn Fein MP for Foyle.

“Sinn Féin stood last year in an election on a platform of equality, rights and integrity in government.

“This followed a number of scandals involving the DUP in government, including RHI, Nama, and Red Sky, which had damaged public confidence in the DUP’s behaviour in the political institutions."

Mrs. McCallion added: “Since then there have been further allegations linked to the DUP’s Dark Money.

“Therefore there is an onus on the DUP to act decisively when wrongdoing has been exposed as is the case with Ian Paisley Jnr. There should be zero tolerance of abuse of public office for personal benefit.

“Ian Paisley Jnr should step down and resign with immediate effect. If he is not prepared to do the right thing then the DUP must demand his resignation.

“If Ian Paisley or the DUP do not do the right thing then it is entirely legitimate for the electorate of North Antrim to exercise its right to force a by election.”