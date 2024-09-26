Illegal fireworks and bangers a ‘menace’ causing ‘fear and misery’ ahead of Hallowe’en

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Derry councillor has described illegal fireworks and bangers as a ‘menace’ that are making the lives of some residents of the Bogside and Brandywell a ‘misery’ in the run-up to Hallowe’en.

Sinn Féin Councillor Aisling Hutton said the problem was particularly acute in and around the Flyover.

She was commenting after receiving complaints about the ‘scourge of fireworks and bangers’ from constituents who said they are provoking fear among residents and family pets.

Colr. Hutton said: "It’s just a few weeks until the Hallowe’en season begins and already we have been receiving complaints over the past few nights about fireworks and bangers being let off in the Bogside and Brandywell.

Councillor Aisling Hutton

"In particular the area in the vicinity of the Lecky Road Flyover. This is especially dangerous as it's one of the busiest main arterial routes in the city and throwing fireworks at passing vehicles could cause a serious accident. It is also causing misery and fear for local residents and family pets.”

A lot of positive work has taken place in Derry over the last number of years to deal with the issue of selling illegal fireworks, the Moor District Electoral Area (DEA) councillor said noting that the ‘availability of these dangerous items has been reduced’.

"But sadly, there are those out there who have no regard for the local community and continue to be involved in this illegal trade.

“I call on those who are engaged in this type of activity to stop and reflect on how their actions can cause serious injuries and harm,” she said.