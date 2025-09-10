Improved Derry rail connectivity must be delivered in the interests of regional balance and fairness: McLaughlin

Sinéad McLaughlin has said improved rail connectivity to Derry must be delivered in the interest of regional balance and fairness.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Foyle MLA referenced growing demand on the Derry to Belfast line.

"In the past year alone, there have been almost one million journeys made to and from the north-west regional transport hub. It is the second record-breaking year in a row, lifting us from the seventeenth busiest railway station in NI to the seventh in less than a decade,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mrs. McLaughlin claimed ‘our rail system is still failing to meet the needs of our people’ with ‘limited timetables, long journey times and no proper all-island connections’.

Waterside railway station

"It must be sorted not as a favour or an afterthought but in the interests of regional balance and basic fairness. The evidence is clear, the demand is there and the people of the north-west are ready,” said the SDLP MLA.