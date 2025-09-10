Improved Derry rail connectivity must be delivered in the interests of regional balance and fairness: McLaughlin
"In the past year alone, there have been almost one million journeys made to and from the north-west regional transport hub. It is the second record-breaking year in a row, lifting us from the seventeenth busiest railway station in NI to the seventh in less than a decade,” she said.
Mrs. McLaughlin claimed ‘our rail system is still failing to meet the needs of our people’ with ‘limited timetables, long journey times and no proper all-island connections’.
"It must be sorted not as a favour or an afterthought but in the interests of regional balance and basic fairness. The evidence is clear, the demand is there and the people of the north-west are ready,” said the SDLP MLA.