The border between Derry and Donegal, near Bridgend, Co. Donegal.

IN PICTURES: 16 Derry roads that could see the return of a hard border if 'No Deal' Brexit goes ahead

Human rights activists, politicians and business men and women have all stated that a hard border will be put in place between the North and South of Ireland if the U.K. leaves the E.U. without a deal in March.

Here is a look at the 16 Derry roads that could see the return of a hard border if a 'No Deal' Brexit is allowed to happen.

Alder Road is just off the Racecourse Road leading to Muff, Co. Donegal. It is also close to Lenamore Stables.

1. Alder Road

Alder Road is just off the Racecourse Road leading to Muff, Co. Donegal. It is also close to Lenamore Stables.
Google Maps
other
Buy a Photo
The Altghaderry Road is close to Sheriff's Mountain. The road runs alongside what appears to be an old disused reservoir.

2. Altghaderry Road

The Altghaderry Road is close to Sheriff's Mountain. The road runs alongside what appears to be an old disused reservoir.
Google Maps
other
Buy a Photo
The Ballougry Road runs alongside the River Foyle and if driving in the direction of Donegal you would eventually arrive at Carrigans.

3. Ballougry Road

The Ballougry Road runs alongside the River Foyle and if driving in the direction of Donegal you would eventually arrive at Carrigans.
Google Maps
other
Buy a Photo
Arguably the most busy of all of the border crossings between Derry and Donegal. This road would be used by people travelling to Letterkenny, Inishowen and by motorists availing of cheaper fuel.

4. Buncrana Road

Arguably the most busy of all of the border crossings between Derry and Donegal. This road would be used by people travelling to Letterkenny, Inishowen and by motorists availing of cheaper fuel.
Google Maps
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4