IN PICTURES: 16 Derry roads that could see the return of a hard border if 'No Deal' Brexit goes ahead
Human rights activists, politicians and business men and women have all stated that a hard border will be put in place between the North and South of Ireland if the U.K. leaves the E.U. without a deal in March.
Here is a look at the 16 Derry roads that could see the return of a hard border if a 'No Deal' Brexit is allowed to happen.
1. Alder Road
Alder Road is just off the Racecourse Road leading to Muff, Co. Donegal. It is also close to Lenamore Stables.