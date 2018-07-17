IN PICTURES: 52 photos from Sinn Fein rally in support of Gerry Adams

People from Derry travelled to attend a rally in support of Gerry Adams in west Belfast on Monday evening.

(To launch our gallery of 52 images from the rally in support of Gerry Adams click on the icon in the bottom left corner of the image above or click on the link, also above).

The show-of-strength rally was organised by Sinn Fein after Mr. Adams’ home was attacked on Friday evening past.

CCTV footage released by Sinn Fein shows an individual hurling an explosive type device from a moving car at Mr. Adams’ home.

