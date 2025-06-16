IN PICTURES: Derry Housing Action Committee march from the Waterside to Derry city centre

By George Sweeney
Published 16th Jun 2025, 16:17 BST
Updated 16th Jun 2025, 16:18 BST
Dozens of people took part in a Derry Housing Action Committee march from the Waterside to Derry city centre at the weekend to demand action on housing.

The march and rally was backed by Derry Trades Union Council, UNITE, Unison and NIPSA.

It took place on Saturday and culminated with a rally in Guildhall Square.

Participants carry placards during the Derry Housing Action Committee protest march over housing crisis on Saturday afternoon Photo: George Sweeney

Derry Housing Action Committee protest march over housing crisis makes its way along Duke Street on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney

Participants carry placards during the Derry Housing Action Committee protest march over housing crisis on Saturday afternoon Photo: George Sweeney

Participants carry placards during the Derry Housing Action Committee protest march over housing crisis on Saturday afternoon Photo: George Sweeney

