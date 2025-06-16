IN PICTURES: Derry Housing Action Committee march from the Waterside to Derry city centre

The march and rally was backed by Derry Trades Union Council, UNITE, Unison and NIPSA.
It took place on Saturday and culminated with a rally in Guildhall Square.
1. Participants carry placards during the Derry Housing Action Committee protest march over housing crisis on Saturday afternoon Photo: George Sweeney
2. Derry Housing Action Committee protest march over housing crisis makes its way along Duke Street on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney
3. Participants carry placards during the Derry Housing Action Committee protest march over housing crisis on Saturday afternoon Photo: George Sweeney
4. Participants carry placards during the Derry Housing Action Committee protest march over housing crisis on Saturday afternoon Photo: George Sweeney
