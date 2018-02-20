IN PICTURES: Martin McGuinness photographs claim top awards

Two photographs concerning late republican leader, Martin McGuinness, have been awarded top prizes at the recent Press Photographers Association of Ireland awards ceremony in Dublin.

A photograph taken by Justin Kernoghan of Martin McGuinness leaving Stormont after delivering his official letter of resignation as deputy First Minister won first prize in the news category.

Mark Marlow's photograph of thousands of people walking behind Martin McGuinness' coffin draped in the Irish tricolour was awarded second prize in the same category.

