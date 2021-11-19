Interview with new MLA Pádraig Delargy - ‘There is a mental health crisis in Derry...people’s voices must be heard’

Foyle MLA Pádraig Delargy, who was recently co-opted to replace Karen Mullan at the Stormont Assembly.

Upon the latter’s passing in September he paid tribute in one of his first contributions at Stormont.

“Pat was a next-door neighbour of ours for over 20 years. I will always remember her as a kind and generous person and a very good family friend.”

Growing up as he did in that particular locale, where the Bogside and Creggan meet, it is not surprising Mr. Delargy became involved in politics.

From Westend Park you could throw a blanket over the residences of several figures whose names have become synonymous with Derry over the past tumultuous sixty years - the Humes, Martin McGuinness and Eamonn McCann, for instance.

“It’s really interesting looking at Westland and Westend particularly,” the 25-year-old primary school teacher turned politician told the ‘Journal’.

“You had John Hume next door to us, Eamonn McCann two streets away and Martin three streets away. There were a lot of big political characters within the area. Even from primary school you always would have had that knowledge and awareness of that.

“I suppose from then my interest in politics grew. I did my degree at Queen’s in history but I always would have had a particular interest in politics and particularly Irish politics.”

Though only in his middle 20s Mr. Delargy has been an activist for at least a decade now having joined Ógra Shinn Féin when he was just 15 years of age.

“I would have been involved in Ógra nationally and locally.

“I would have taken part, particularly within the Moor ward, in strategy groups and planning and I suppose particularly for me it has always been about activism.