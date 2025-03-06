‘Irish Language Commissioner another step forward for equality’ - Derry Sinn Féin Councillor

Sinn Féin Councillor Grace Uí Niallais has welcomed progress on the Irish Language Commissioner.

She was speaking after The Executive Office announced the application process for the role of the Commissioner will open in the coming days.

“This is hugely welcome for Gaeilgeoirí and represents another step in the right direction towards building a society underpinned by rights and respect for all,” Colr. Uí Niallais said.

“The Commissioner will play a leading role in enhancing and protecting the language in our public services and everyday life.

Sinn Féin Councillor Grace Uí Niallais.

“Sinn Féin in the Executive is working to drive forward transformative change for our entire society.”

The Commissioner for the Irish Language was part of the 2022 Identity and Language Act and represents another milestone in the delivery for Gaeilge in the north.

“The Irish language is thriving throughout our communities and it’s right we continue to support and champion it.

“We will continue working hard with Irish language activists to promote its development and build on the real and tangible progress we have made,” Colr. Uí Niallais said.