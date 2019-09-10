Irishman Phil Hogan will be new European Trade commissioner

Outgoing European Commissioner for Agriculture, Phil Hogan, will serve as trade commissioner during the forthcoming Von der Leyen Commission and will thus lead negotiations with the United Kingdom over a future trading relationship after Brexit.

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar welcomed the appointment of a fellow Fine Gael member and former cabinet colleague to the portfolio.

"Phil Hogan’s appointment as EU Trade Commissioner is a very positive development for Ireland. We sought a major economic brief in the new European Commission, and I am very satisfied that we have secured it," he said.