Is this the moment prime minister Theresa May hinted at a possible second referendum?

Brexit anoraks the length and breath of the United Kingdom took to social media on Wednesday to communicate their reaction to what some are describing as prime minister, Theresa May's biggest hint at a possible second referendum.

Mrs. May made the comments when replying to a question asked by the leader of the Scottish National Party (S.N.P.) in Westminster, Ian Blackford, M.P. for Ross, Skye and Lochaber.

Mr. Blackford pressed the prime minister on whether a second referendum had been discussed by the Conservatives and Labour during week-long negotiations between the two parties.

"My position on a second referendum, the government's position has not changed," said prime minister, May.

"The House has rejected a second referendum two times.

"When we come to a deal we will have to make sure that legislation goes through this House.

"Of course it may be that there are those in this House who with to press that issue as the legislation goes through.

"But my position on this has not changed," she added.

The U.K. is due to leave the European Union on Friday April 12, 2019 at 11:00pm.