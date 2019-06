The funeral of the veteran civil rights leader Ivan Cooper will take place on Friday at noon.

Mr. Cooper, who passed away aged 75 this morning, will be buried at Altnagelvin Cemetery following a service in St. Peter's Church on the Culmore Road.

He is survived by his wife Frances, his daughters Sinead and Bronagh, his son-in-law of Conor, and his grandchildren Cashel and Luca.