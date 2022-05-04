Joe McHugh will not contest Donegal for Fine Gael at next General Election

The former Minister for Education and Skills said he will not be seeking a nomination to stand in 2025.

“The reason for this is a simple one. I have three children and, as they grow older, I want to be around more and available to them. Politics is a 24/7 job that demands absolute commitment. I have given politics everything I could throughout my career and it has been my greatest honour to serve as a TD representing the people of Donegal in Dáil Éireann.

“I have always given my full commitment to my role as a public representative and this won’t change in this current Dáil, however, after the next election, I want to focus more on my family life.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joe McHugh

“My election to this current Dáil by the people of Donegal is a mandate which I will continue to diligently serve for the lifetime of this Dáil. I can assure you that I will work as hard as ever for the remainder of this Dáil serving my constituents and this county," he said.

The Carrigart-native, who currently chairs the Oireachtas Committee on European Union Affairs said he was announcing his intentions now in order to give potential candidates time to establish themselves and 'campaign to ensure Fine Gael will retain a seat in Donegal'.

"I will continue to work closely with the Fine Gael organisation, and I know with the determination we have in the party, among our members and our County Councillors, we will present a strong team in the county in the next election.

“I want to acknowledge our party leader, An Tánaiste Leo Varadkar for the trust he placed in me and the recognition given to Donegal when he appointed me Government Chief Whip and later, Minister for Education and Skills.

“This appointment – which bridged a gap of almost 70 years since the last Fine Gael TD from Donegal Pa O’Donnell served at Cabinet – was an incredible honour and, as a former teacher and youth worker, I relished the opportunity to take on such a role," he said.

Deputy McHugh's first ministerial appointment was as Minister of State for the Irish Language, the Gaeltacht and the Islands. He thanked former Taoiseach Enda Kenny for promoting him to the role in 2014.

“Tá mé fíorbhuíoch do Enda Kenny don seans i 2014 filleadh ar an Ghaeilge agus í a athfhoghlaim arís i mo ról mar Aire Stáit don Ghaeilge, don Ghaeltacht agus do na hOileáin. De bharr seo, tá an Ghaeilge á úsáid agam anois go laethúil le mo theaghlach, i mo phost, ar na meáin agus i mo cheantar," he said.

The long-standing T.D. said he would continue to represent the people of Donegal on the issues that matter most to them for the remainder of this Dáil's mandate.

“In this current Dáil, I remain committed to Mica redress and I will continue to work in the Dáil, and with my council colleagues on this crucial issue, as well as all the other issues affecting Donegal.

“Everything that I have achieved has been with the help and support of both the Fine Gael organisation and so many people in the wider community in Donegal.

“I want to thank all those who have given me such support and encouragement over the years, I deeply appreciate it. I also want to thank and acknowledge the hard work and dedication of all those who have worked with me in the office.